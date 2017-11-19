Connor recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over New Jersey on Saturday.

Very quietly, Connor has put up 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 15 games his season and that includes eight in his last 10. He has electrifying skill and tends to start slowly before dialing up the heat. Connor is producing well enough to be valuable in deep formats.

