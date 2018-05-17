Jets' Kyle Connor: Directly factors into scoring play in Game 3
Connor collected a primary assist Wednesday in a 4-2 road loss to the Golden Knights.
The 21-year-old stormed around the cage and perfectly threaded the puck to Mark Scheifele, who was hanging around the doorstep for his record-setting 11th road goal of these playoffs. Connor is starting games in a top-six role, but he's only been averaging 16:33 of ice time in the current series so he must be particularly efficient in order to keep his fantasy owners content.
