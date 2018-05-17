Connor collected a primary assist Wednesday in a 4-2 road loss to the Golden Knights.

The 21-year-old stormed around the cage and perfectly threaded the puck to Mark Scheifele, who was hanging around the doorstep for his record-setting 11th road goal of these playoffs. Connor is starting games in a top-six role, but he's only been averaging 16:33 of ice time in the current series so he must be particularly efficient in order to keep his fantasy owners content.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories