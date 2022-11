Connor notched two power-play assists and four shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

Connor helped out on game-tying tallies from Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler in this contest. This was Connor's third multi-point effort in five November games. The winger's uptick in offense is getting him back on track after a sluggish start to the campaign -- he's now at 12 points (five on the power play), 48 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 14 contests.