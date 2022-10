Connor was credited with an assist Monday, leading the Jets to a 4-0 victory over the Blues.

Connor, who was denied during several prime scoring chances Monday, finished with one point on five shots in 20:28 of ice time. The 25-year-old left winger could have had so much more. Among the opportunities Connor failed to convert, he struck the crossbar and had another shot turned aside during a third-period power play. Connor shared a team-best plus-2 rating against the Blues.