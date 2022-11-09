Connor notched three assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Connor is starting to get on track, as he's racked up a goal and five helpers in his last three games. He assisted on two goals by Mark Scheifele and an empty-netter from Mason Appleton in Tuesday's victory. Connor is up to 10 points, 42 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 12 contests. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to end up in the penalty box much, as this was his first infraction of the year and he took only two minor penalties in all of 2021-22.