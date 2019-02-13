Jets' Kyle Connor: Earns helper
Connor notched an assist against the Rangers on Tuesday.
Despite a six-game goal drought, Connor has found ways to contribute offensively with three helpers over that stretch. The winger continues to see minutes on the power play with 3:54 of ice time per game in his last 15 contests, even though he hasn't recorded a point with the man advantage during that stretch. If the Michigan native doesn't start tickling the twine soon, he could find himself down on the second line in favor of Patrik Laine.
