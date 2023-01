Connor scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 win over Buffalo on Thursday.

Connor broke a tie game in the third on a breakaway and extended his point streak to eight games (six goals, eight assists). He's impressively stepped up his game this season, and while his goal total is down a little from the 47 he sniped last season, Connor is on a career-high 100-point campaign. At age 26, he's solidifying his fantasy superstar status.