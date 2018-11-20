Jets' Kyle Connor: Erupts with four points
Connor went off Monday, recording a power-play goal and three assists in a 6-3 road win over the Canucks.
The Michigan native is on an incredible tear, as he's registered nine points over an active five-game point streak. Connor has obvious chemistry with Patrik Laine -- a third-year winger with six hat tricks to his name -- so fantasy owners should expect him to continue chugging along at a point-per-game pace, especially with scoring way up across the league.
