Connor went off Monday, recording a power-play goal and three assists in a 6-3 road win over the Canucks.

The Michigan native is on an incredible tear, as he's registered nine points over an active five-game point streak. Connor has obvious chemistry with Patrik Laine -- a third-year winger with six hat tricks to his name -- so fantasy owners should expect him to continue chugging along at a point-per-game pace, especially with scoring way up across the league.