Connor (lower body) will not return to Sunday's game against the Ducks.

Connor put three shots on goal in 7:56 of ice time before leaving the game. The 28-year-old is in the middle of another impressive fantasy season with 17 goals and 28 points in 26 games. He has 21 points in his last 17 games, including seven multi-point games during that span. An update on Connor's status should be available before Tuesday's tilt with the Sharks.