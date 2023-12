Connor's doctors have confirmed that he'll miss the next 6-8 weeks because of his knee injury, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports Wednesday.

Connor was already projected to miss 6-8 weeks, but this further reinforces that timetable. The Jets placed Connor on injured reserve earlier Wednesday and called up Dominic Toninato from AHL Manitoba. Connor's contributed 17 goals and 28 points in 26 appearances this year. His extended absence might led to Cole Perfetti assuming a bigger role.