Connor collected a pair of assists and was plus-2 with two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Connor drew secondary assists on second-period tallies by Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler. He's now reached the scoresheet in each of Winnipeg's four games this season, piling up three goals and four assists for a league-leading seven points. Connor, 24, registered career highs in points (73), goals (38) and assists (35) in 2019-20 and has picked up right where he left off.