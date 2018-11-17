Jets' Kyle Connor: Extends point streak to four games
Connor scored a goal on four shots with a plus-1 rating in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Sabres.
He also did his part during the shootout, beating Carter Hutton in the fifth round, only for the Jets to eventually fall in the seventh. Connor now has a four-game point streak going, scoring three goals and five points over that stretch, and his nine goals and 16 points in 18 games to begin the season puts the 21-year-old well on pace to shatter the 57 points he registered in his breakout 2017-18.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...