Connor scored a goal on four shots with a plus-1 rating in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Sabres.

He also did his part during the shootout, beating Carter Hutton in the fifth round, only for the Jets to eventually fall in the seventh. Connor now has a four-game point streak going, scoring three goals and five points over that stretch, and his nine goals and 16 points in 18 games to begin the season puts the 21-year-old well on pace to shatter the 57 points he registered in his breakout 2017-18.