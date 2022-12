Connor logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Connor took an initial shot that Philipp Grubauer kicked aside in the second period, but Pierre-Luc Dubois was there to tap in the rebound. The helper extended Connor's point streak to nine games (five goals, nine assists). The winger is up to 13 tallies, 22 helpers, 14 power-play points, 110 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 31 outings this season.