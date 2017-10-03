Play

Connor was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Tuesday.

Connor was the last roster move the Jets needed to make ahead of Tuesday's deadline, which shows just how close he was to making the team. The winger likely fell victim to the fact that he could be moved without having to go on waivers. The 20-year-old should headline the list of potential call-ups this season and will no doubt be back with Winnipeg before long.

