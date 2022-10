Connor scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Connor provided extra insurance with 20 seconds left in the contest. The 25-year-old was already established as an excellent source of offense, but he took that to a new level with 47 goals and 46 assists in 79 games last season. He's seeing top-line usage alongside Mark Scheifele to begin the season, so it's believable Connor could sustain that impressive level of production in 2022-23.