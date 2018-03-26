Connor registered a goal, two assists, a plus-2 rating and eight shots on goal in a 5-4 shootout victory over the Predators on Sunday.

The only thing the rookie seemed to be missing from his stat line were a couple penalty minutes. Connor has been an absolute steal in his first full season at the NHL level. He's one goal shy of 30, and he hit the 50-point mark with his three-point Sunday. Connor's 16.6 shooting percentage is double what it was in 20 NHL games last season, but the 21-year-old is getting more pucks to the net lately as well. In four of his last five games, he's recorded at least five shots on goal. That's helped him score seven goals and nine points in the last seven games.