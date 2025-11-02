Connor scored two goals, one on a penalty shot and the other into an empty net, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

The veteran winger potted the Jets' final two goals of the afternoon, extending his current goal streak to three games and point streak to five contests. Connor has failed to get into the box score only once in 12 contests to begin the season, racking up an impressive seven goals and 17 points with 47 shots on net and a plus-11 rating.