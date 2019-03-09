Jets' Kyle Connor: Finds twine on power play
Connor scored a power-play goal and added a helper while skating to a plus-3 rating in an 8-1 win over the Hurricanes on Friday.
Connor's goal came in the third period with the game already comfortably in the Jets' control. The American winger has 52 points in 67 games. With 26 goals and assists apiece, he can both score and set them up. He should also draw easier competition now that he's on the second line with Kevin Hayes and Nikolaj Ehlers, which could increase his production down the stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...