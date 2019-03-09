Jets' Kyle Connor: Finds twine on power play

Connor scored a power-play goal and added a helper while skating to a plus-3 rating in an 8-1 win over the Hurricanes on Friday.

Connor's goal came in the third period with the game already comfortably in the Jets' control. The American winger has 52 points in 67 games. With 26 goals and assists apiece, he can both score and set them up. He should also draw easier competition now that he's on the second line with Kevin Hayes and Nikolaj Ehlers, which could increase his production down the stretch.