Connor scored twice and had two assists Monday in a 5-2 win over Toronto.

He stuffed in the game's first goal on a rebound on a power play in the first period; it was his 20th goal of the season. It's the eighth-straight season that Connor has scored at least that many. In fact, he's the eighth-best goal scorer in that span with 262 goals. His second was a tap-in on a 2-on-1 with Mark Scheifele. Connor is among the NHL's best goal scorers (T6; 21) and points (seventh; 47). And he's on a five-game, 11-point streak that includes five goals and at least one power-play point (six) in each of those games. Connor has few flaws in his game - he's even rolling with a plus-8 rating this season after four-straight seasons of negative scores.