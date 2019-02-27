Jets' Kyle Connor: Four-game point streak

Connor dished out an assist in Tuesday's loss to the Wild.

Connor helped set up Mark Scheifele's power-play goal in the first period. This pushes Connor to a four-game, five-point streak, although he has a minus-3 rating in that span. Connor has been rock solid since the calendar flipped to 2019, posting 21 points in 24 games.

