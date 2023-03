Connor had three assists Saturday in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Panthers on Saturday.

The 47-goal guy from 2021-22 has just one goal in his last nine games and 27 overall (66 games). However, Connor is on a four-game, playmaking streak (six assists) and is contributing in ways other than goals. He has 73 points (27 goals, 46 assists) in 66 games this season to lead the Jets.