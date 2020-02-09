Jets' Kyle Connor: Four-point eruption Saturday

Connor scored a goal and added three assists, two on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

The 23-year-old was a constant threat in the Ottawa zone and could easily have had another goal or two as well with a bit better puck luck. Connor has piled up six goals and 18 points in 16 games since the beginning of January, and he's on pace to crush the career-high 66 points he recorded last season.