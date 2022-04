Connor and the Jets won't be in action versus Seattle on Wednesday after the league postponed the game due to bad weather.

Connor has already set career bests in goals (42), assists (43) and shots (290) and will no doubt be eager to continue building on those impressive numbers versus Florida on Friday. With nine games remaining, it's not impossible that Connor will join Auston Matthews, Leon Draisaitl and Chris Kreider at the 50-goal threshold.