Connor scored a goal and was credited with an assist during a 2-1 overtime win over the visiting Predators on Thursday.

Releasing a wrist shot, Connor beat netminder Juuse Saros to secure the team lead with five game-winning tallies. The 26-year-old left winger converted at 3:31 of the extra stanza after Saros appeared to initially deny the effort, but the puck ended up trickling through the goalie's grasp and crossing the goal line. Connor, who earned 26:48 of ice time, extended his point streak to seven games (four goals, seven assists). In 19 career games against the Predators, Connor has compiled 20 points.