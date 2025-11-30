Connor scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Connor had gone four games without a goal before stretching the Jets' lead to 4-2 in Saturday's win. He closes November with six goals and 14 points over 13 appearances, though he also had a minus-2 rating in what was a middling month for his team. Connor is up to a total of 12 goals, 29 points, 82 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 24 outings this season.