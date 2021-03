Connor scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Connor had a hand in the Jets' first goal, then scored their second tally at 5:33 of the second period. The winger entered Friday with just one assist in his last four games, so he was due for a better showing. Through 34 appearances, Connor has 17 goals, 32 points (10 on the power play), 107 shots on net and a minus-1 rating.