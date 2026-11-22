Connor scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Connor assisted on Mark Scheifele's record-breaking second-period goal before giving Winnipeg a 4-3 lead early in the third with a wrist shot over Carter Hart's shoulder. The winger remains one of the Jets' most important offensive contributors, with his finishing ability and prominent role alongside Scheifele supporting his fantasy value. His two-point performance extended an impressive stretch, as he has posted multi-point outings in five of his last six games. He has tallied 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 10 appearances since the beginning of November.