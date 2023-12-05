Connor tallied a goal and added an assist in Monday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Connor opened the scoring early in the first period, firing a wrister over the shoulder of Antti Raanta off a feed from Nikolaj Ehlers, before returning the favor with an assist on Ehlers' goal in the second. The two-point game snapped a brief cold spell for Connor -- he'd gone six games without a goal, tallying two assists in that span. Overall, the 26-year-old winger has a team-leading 15 goals and 26 points through 24 games this season.