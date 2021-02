Connor notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canadiens.

The Jets deployed three forwards to begin overtime, and the plan worked. Connor got the puck to Nikolaj Ehlers, who set up Paul Stastny for the decisive tally. Through 20 games, Connor has a strong 10 goals, nine assists, 60 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating. He topped a point-per-game pace with 73 points in 71 outings last year, so this is standard production for the 24-year-old Connor.