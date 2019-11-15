Play

Jets' Kyle Connor: Grabs assist Thursday

Connor registered one assist, four shots and one hit in Thursday's 4-3 victory over Florida.

Despite averaging 3:21 of ice time with the man advantage this season, Connor has just three power-play points to show for it, none of which were recorded in his previous five games. Coach Paul Maurice should continue to utilize the winger in a top-six role, making him a top-end fantasy option.

