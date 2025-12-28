Connor scored a goal, distributed an assist and put two shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Despite the team's late collapse, Connor managed to stay involved offensively with the primary helper on Winnipeg's opening goal before he later scored to level the game at two goals apiece. The 29-year-old winger is up to 18 goals, 27 assists and 121 shots on net through 36 games this season. After a two-game hiatus from the scoresheet, Connor appears to be back on track with two consecutive multi-point efforts. He has 20 tallies over the last 15 games, which has helped propel him to a tie for ninth across the league in points. As he continues to score at a frequent rate, Connor is well on his way to another 80-plus point season, barring injury, and it would be his fourth across the last five seasons.