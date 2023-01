Connor scored three goals on six shots with a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 7-4 win over Vancouver.

He potted Winnipeg's first two goals of the game less than two minutes apart in the first period, then completed his fourth career hat trick with the Jets' final goal in the third. Connor extended his point streak to six games in the process, and he's up to 20 goals and 49 points on the season through 40 games.