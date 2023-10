Connor registered an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Connor had the secondary helper on Mark Scheifele's tally in overtime. Through five contests, Connor has racked up three goals, two helpers and 23 shots on net, though he also has a minus-4 rating. The 26-year-old remains one of the Jets' most important forwards, providing strong offense in a top-line role.