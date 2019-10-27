Jets' Kyle Connor: Helps out in overtime

Connor registered an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Connor and Bryan Little found themselves on a two-on-one in overtime, with Connor dishing to his center for the game-winning goal. The 22-year-old winger has struggled at the start of 2019-20 with six points and 45 shots on goal in 12 contests. The high shot volume indicates he's getting chances -- eventually, luck will improve for the two-time 30-goal scorer.