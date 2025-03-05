Connor logged two power-play assists and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

Connor assisted on tallies by Josh Morrissey and Nikolaj Ehlers, but the Jets weren't able to supplement that effort with any even-strength scoring. The 28-year-old Connor remains dialed in with a goal and eight helpers over his last seven outings. He's up to 32 goals, 45 assists, 206 shots on net and a plus-11 rating over 62 appearances. He's on track to cross the 80-point mark for the third time in his career and is still working toward topping his career-best 93 points from 2021-22.