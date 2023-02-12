Connor notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Connor wasn't able to shake his now five-game goal drought, but he's at least managed three helpers over his last two outings. The high-scoring winger is up to 60 points (21 on the power play) through 53 appearances this season. He's added 182 shots on net, a plus-6 rating and 32 hits. He'll break out of the goal slump eventually -- fantasy managers should still keep him in their lineups most of the time.