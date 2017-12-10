Jets' Kyle Connor: Hits double digits in goals
Connor hit double-digits in goals when he notched his 10th of the season Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.
It was a beautiful tip-in of a point shot. Connor has elite skill and blurring speed, and he's making the most of his gig on the top line. Connor has six points, including four goals, in his last six games and 18 points in 24 games.
