Jets' Kyle Connor: Hits new heights in career

Connor netted a hat trick and added an assist Saturday in a 5-0 win over the Predators.

He just established a new career mark in goals (32) and points (61). And he did it in a big way. Connor absolutely undressed P.K. Subban on his first goal -- we're pretty sure we saw the defenders jock lying in the corner afterwards. And then he added two more to hit 32 on the season. The guy is hot -- he has eight points, including five goals, in his last four games.