Connor (knee) has been activated off injured reserve and play against the Islanders on Tuesday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Connor will be back in the lineup after missing the last 16 games due to his knee injury. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was in the midst of a minor slump, as he scored just three goals in nine contests. Still, Connor should immediately retake his place on the top line in addition to rejoining the No. 1 power-play unit.