Jets' Kyle Connor: Injury absence Sunday
Connor (lower body) will miss Sunday's matchup with Ottawa, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Head coach Paul Maurice hinted that Connor suffered the injury while blocking a shot in Friday's win over Vegas and is optimistic that the former Michigan Wolverine will be ready to play Tuesday in Detroit. Veteran Mathieu Perreault will likely move into Connor's spot on the team's top-line, though he'll have a hard time replacing Connor's dynamism and offensive production.
