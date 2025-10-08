Connor agreed to terms on an eight-year, $96 million contract extension with Winnipeg on Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

According to Wiebe, Connor's new deal is the largest in franchise history, a fact that may have been influenced by the team watching Nikolaj Ehlers walk in free agency this past offseason. After crashing out of the playoffs last year, the Jets will no doubt be eager to make a longer run and should be buyers at the trade deadline -- though with Connor under contract long term, the team won't need to worry about its first line for a while.