Jets' Kyle Connor: Keeps rolling versus Ducks

Connor scored his 29th goal of the season and picked up a power-play assist as well during Wednesday's 3-0 win over Anaheim.

After being held off the scoresheet for two straight games, the Jets' forward has produced back-to-back two-point performances. Connor is up to 57 points through 73 games, needing three fewer games than a year ago to reach the mark. The 22-year-old, on top of scoring a goal, also drew an assist on Mark Schiefele's power-play snipe in the first period.