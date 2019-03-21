Jets' Kyle Connor: Keeps rolling versus Ducks
Connor scored his 29th goal of the season and picked up a power-play assist as well during Wednesday's 3-0 win over Anaheim.
After being held off the scoresheet for two straight games, the Jets' forward has produced back-to-back two-point performances. Connor is up to 57 points through 73 games, needing three fewer games than a year ago to reach the mark. The 22-year-old, on top of scoring a goal, also drew an assist on Mark Schiefele's power-play snipe in the first period.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...