Connor notched two assists, a pair of shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Connor helped out on both of Mark Scheifele's goals in the game. In his last three outings, Connor has a goal and four assists. The dynamic winger is up to 35 points (17 goals, 18 helpers), 113 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 36 outings. He should continue to put up points with relative ease while working in a top-six role.