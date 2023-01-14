Connor registered an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Penguins, stretching his point streak to nine games.

Connor has six goals, nine helpers and a plus-7 rating in this hot streak, and he's a major reason why the Jets are currently tied with the Stars for the divisional lead at 57 points apiece. Connor's elite skillset has translated to eye-popping fantasy numbers; he's collected 21 goals and 32 assists through 43 games, with only five skaters across the NHL eclipsing that total at this point in the season.