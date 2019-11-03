Jets' Kyle Connor: Keys comeback with three points
Connor scored the overtime winner and added a pair of helpers in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Connor assisted on Mathieu Perreault's power-play tally and Mark Scheifele's equalizer in the third period. The 22-year-old winger then played hero by converting on a Patrik Laine pass in overtime. Connor has seven points in his last five games and 11 points in 15 appearances overall. He's locked in right now, making the Michigan native a good play in DFS and a must-start in full-season formats.
