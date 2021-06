Connor scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 1 of Round 2.

With the Jets net empty, Connor rifled a puck from the right side past Carey Price for his third of the playoffs. Unfortunately for the 24-year-old, the goal didn't amount to a comeback as the team allowed an empty-netter just moments later and lost Game 1. Connor also provided four shots and one hit in 23:09 TOI while posting a minus-1.