Connor scored a goal and registered two assists in Sunday's 7-2 win against Chicago.

Connor extended his goal-scoring streak to three games, giving him eight goals and 20 points in 20 contests this season. He set career highs in 2021-22 with 47 goals and 93 points in 79 games and the 25-year-old forward is still in the early stages of what should be his best years. The success he's had so far this season hasn't been surprising and if anything, he could do even better over the rest of the campaign.