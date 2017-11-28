Connor scored a goal and recorded two assists during Monday's 7-2 win over Minnesota.

The tally and one of the helpers came with the man advantage, and Connor now has an impressive seven goals and 15 points through 19 games for the season. The rookie has accumulated the impressive stat line somewhat quietly, too. Connor has found himself skating on the No. 1 power-play unit and skating with Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler at even strength, so there's a lot to like about his fantasy upside moving forward. He's closing in on being a universal asset.