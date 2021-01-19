Connor scored his second goal of the season in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

He wired the puck from the high slot past Frederik Andersen late in the second period to bring the Jets within a goal, but they weren't able to find an equalizer. Connor has put together three straight 30-goal campaigns including last year's career-high 38, and even in a truncated 2020-21 season, the 24-year-old can't be ruled out from extending his streak. Connor's off to a flying start with two goals and four points through Winnipeg's first two games.