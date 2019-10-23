Jets' Kyle Connor: Lights lamp in loss
Connor scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.
Connor's fourth goal of the season tied the game in the first period. The winger now has five points and 42 shots through 11 games, but also carries a minus-6 rating. A contract dispute cost Connor the preseason, which could partially explain the slow start for last year's 66-point man, but he'll likely be fine in the long run.
